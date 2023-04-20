Longview police investigate Wednesday night shooting

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 10:45 am

LONGVIEW — Longview police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured. According to a Longview PD Facebook post, officers were called to a home on 13th Street around 10:00 Wednesday night and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The unnamed victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Additional details were not available. Detectives continue to gather information and ask anyone with information to contact LPD (903) 237-1110.

Go Back