First historically Black church in Tyler demolished after 102 years

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 10:36 am

TYLER — A bittersweet Wednesday for the St. James CME church community. The church has been a pillar in the Black community for 102 years was demolished. Many people lined up to see the 1920s structure one last time, according to our news partner KETK. It’s becoming more and more real as you see it come down and the walls fall down,” said Pastor Brian Lightner. Thanks to the generosity from the East Texas community, the church received the money that they needed to take down the building. “Due to the report from this TV station and going out into the community and the community responded in kind,” said Lightner.

Church member Malcolm Jackson said the demolition has been a long time coming. “It’s also kind of sad because this would be my granddaughter’s great-grandmother’s church and she won’t know the history of it,” said Jackson. Although it’s difficult to see it gone, Jackson says it’s what’s best for the future.

“Hopefully it won’t be a burden on my granddaughter and she will get to see something rebuilt in her generation maybe,” said Jackson. Pastor Lightner hopes to build an outreach center in its place.

Go Back