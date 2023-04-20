Today is Thursday April 20, 2023
Construction worker killed following incident in Tyler

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 4:20 am
Construction worker killed following incident in TylerTYLER — A man died after a construction incident near the Hollytree neighborhood entrance in Tyler on Wednesday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said a construction crew was building a retaining wall near 610 West Grande Boulevard when an excavator slid and fatally struck one of the workers. Fire officials responded to the medical call of a crush injury at 10:30 a.m. and cleared the scene by 10:50 a.m. Tyler Police Department also responded to the scene.



