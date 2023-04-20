Today is Thursday April 20, 2023
SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket

Posted/updated on: April 20, 2023 at 4:06 am
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND (AP) — SpaceX is trying for the second time this week to launch the biggest and most powerful rocket. The nearly 400-foot Starship was poised to blast off from the southern tip of Texas Thursday morning. It will be Starship’s first test flight. There are no people or satellites on board. SpaceX’s Elon Musk gives 50-50 odds of the spacecraft reaching orbit. The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. A stuck valve scrapped Monday’s try.



