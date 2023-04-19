Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
Man sentenced to 30 years for assaulting deputy

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 8:23 pm
Man sentenced to 30 years for assaulting deputySMITH COUNTY — A Tyler man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated assault of public servant. Jonathan Lizarraga-Romero was sentenced Wednesday in the 114th District Court of Smith County. The charges stem from a high-speed chase that Lizarraga-Romero led several law enforcement agencies on across Smith and Cherokee Counties in April 2022. After officials cornered Lizarraga-Romero in a Tyler apartment complex, he shot at police as they attempted to arrest him. Lizarraga-Romero was facing a life sentence and pleaded guilty to the charges. He asked the jury to determine an appropriate punishment. After a two day trial, the jury sentenced Lizarraga-Romero to 30 years in prison.



