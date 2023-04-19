Police search for missing Longview man

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 7:41 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person, Mark Horner, 63. Horner is described as approximately 300 lbs. and standing at 6′ tall, with brown hair, and a gray beard, and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing an unknown-colored button-up shirt with a tie, slacks, and glasses. Horner was last seen leaving his home Tuesday morning. He’s said to be driving a black 2018 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate RFJ2817. Contact Longview Police with any information (903) 237-1170.

Go Back