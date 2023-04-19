Texas-born princess facing imminent eviction from Rome villa

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 7:23 pm

ROME (AP) — A Texas-born princess is facing a court-ordered eviction from a Rome villa containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio. It’s the latest chapter in an inheritance dispute with the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families. Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi was still holding out at the Casino dell’Aurora on Wednesday night. She is awaiting what she expected to be the arrival of Carabinieri police in the morning. In January, a Rome judge instructed Carabinieri police at the Via Veneto station to evict her, accusing the princess of having failed, among other things, to maintain the home in a “good state of conservation.”

Go Back