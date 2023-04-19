Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
Supreme Court extends access to abortion pill to Friday

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 7:15 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is leaving women’s access to an abortion pill untouched until at least Friday, while the justices consider whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect. The court is dealing with a new abortion controversy less than a year after its conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion outright. At stake now is whether to allow restrictions on mifepristone to take effect while a legal challenge to the medication’s Food and Drug Administration approval continues. In an order signed by Justice Samuel Alito, the court indicated it will act by Friday night. Alito provided no explanation for why the court put off a more lasting decision.



