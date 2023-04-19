Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


ABC renews ‘The Good Doctor’ for 7th season

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 5:23 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/Art Streiber

The prognosis is very good for ABC's medical drama The Good Doctor: The network announced Wednesday the show starring Freddie Highmore has been renewed for a seventh season.

In doing so, Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature touted the show's healthy stats: Its most recent episode, on April 10, jumped 40% from the previous one, matching its highest ratings of the season.

The Good Doctor also ranks as the #1 entertainment series in the Monday 10 p.m. slot, tying with NBC's hit Quantum Leap reboot and attracting 9.1 million total viewers this season.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC