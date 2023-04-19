Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
‘The Daily Show’ announces Charlamagne Tha God, Desus Nice and Lewis Black among next guest co-hosts

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 2:52 pm
Comedy Central

The Daily Show's well-rated run of fill-in guest hosts will roll on in May and June.

Comedy Central announced Wednesday that Charlamagne Tha GodDesus NiceMichelle WolfLewis Black and comedian Ronny Chieng will be among the next round of guest co-hosts. 

Further, the Daily Show News Team will act as host during a "takeover" event on May 22.

Here's the schedule: 

May 15th: Charlamagne Tha God
May 22nd: News Team Takeover
June 5th: Michelle Wolf
June 12th: Ronny Chieng
June 20th :Lewis Black
June 26th: Desus Nice

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11:00 p.m. on Comedy Central and streams the next day on Paramount+.

