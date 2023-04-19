Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Supreme Court extends stay on Texas abortion pill ruling until Friday

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 3:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended a temporary stay to maintain the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone amid ongoing litigation.

The administrative stay will be in place until the end of day Friday.

The decision came just hours before an end-of-the-day deadline from Justice Samuel Alito, who had granted a temporary, five-day pause of an unprecedented Texas order deeming the drug unsafe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC