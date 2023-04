Supreme Court extends stay on Texas abortion pill ruling until Friday

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 3:02 pm

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended a temporary stay to maintain the Food and Drug Administrationā€™s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone amid ongoing litigation.

The administrative stay will be in place until the end of day Friday.

The decision came just hours before an end-of-the-day deadline from Justice Samuel Alito, who had granted a temporary, five-day pause of an unprecedented Texas order deeming the drug unsafe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright Ā© 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back