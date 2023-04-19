Supreme Court extends stay on Texas abortion pill ruling until Friday

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 3:02 pm

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended a temporary stay to maintain the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone amid ongoing litigation.

The administrative stay will be in place until the end of day Friday.

The decision came just hours before an end-of-the-day deadline from Justice Samuel Alito, who had granted a temporary, five-day pause of an unprecedented Texas order deeming the drug unsafe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

