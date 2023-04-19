Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Supreme Court lets Texas death row inmate pursue DNA lawsuit

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 10:56 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that longtime Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed should have a chance to argue for testing of crime-scene evidence that he says will help clear him. The justices, in a 6-3 decision, sent Reed’s case back to a lower court for his constitutional challenge to the state’s law on DNA testing. The issue before the Supreme Court was whether Reed, who was sentenced to death nearly 25 years ago, waited too long to file his lawsuit. Texas courts and a federal appeals court ruled that he had. But the Supreme Court reversed the lower court rulings. Reed was convicted of killing a 19-year-old woman in 1996.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC