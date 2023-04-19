Man arrested in Harrison County after high speed chase

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 8:57 am

HARRISON COUNTY — A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday after attempting to flee Harrison County authorities during a traffic stop. The sheriff’s office said a deputy was at a stop sign at FM 451 and FM 9 when he observed a car with multiple traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop. According to our news partner KETK, when the deputy approached the car, the driver, identified as Dakota Stone, 19, of Waskom, “drove off reaching speeds over 100 mph.” According to officials, Stone drove to the driveway of his home and ran from the deputy before he was arrested. A search of Stone’s car found a .40 caliber Glock with an extender magazine. Stone was booked into the Harrison County Jail for evading arrest with a vehicle, unlawful carrying of a weapon and on two misdemeanor warrants that had been issued for his arrest.

