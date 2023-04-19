Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
‘Rust’ set to resume production on Thursday

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 8:19 am
Rust, the Alec Baldwin film on which cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed in 2021, will resume production on Thursday, according to a press release obtained by ABC News.

"The production will continue to utilize union crew members and will bar any use of working weapons and any form of ammunition," Melina Spadone, Attorney for Rust Movie Productions said in a statement on Tuesday. "Live ammunition is — and always was — prohibited on set."

The 65-year-old actor and the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were both charged last month with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over Hutchins' death in October 2021.

Baldwin has already formally entered a not-guilty plea to one count of involuntary manslaughter for his role in the fatal shooting.

Baldwin and Hutchins' estate settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor in October. As part of the settlement, Matthew Hutchins, the widower of the slain cinematographer, will now serve as an executive producer on the film. He joins Rust's original producers and a new addition, Academy Award-nominated The Thin Red Line veteran Grant Hill.

Baldwin and the rest of the movie's original principal cast are due to return to set Thursday when production resumes.

