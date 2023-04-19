Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
Supreme Court poised to rule on abortion pill restrictions

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 8:06 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the U.S. while a lawsuit continues. The justices are expected to issue an order Wednesday in a fast-moving case from Texas in which abortion opponents are seeking to roll back Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug, mifepristone. The drug won FDA approval in 2000. Conditions on the drug’s use have been loosened in recent years, including making it available by mail in states that allow access. The Biden administration and New York-based drugmaker Danco Laboratories want the Supreme Court to reject limits on mifepristone’s use imposed by lower courts.



