What is a rare ‘hybrid’ solar eclipse? The best ways to watch

(NEW YORK) -- On Thursday, the moon will move to entirely block the sun for just over a minute during what is known as an annular solar eclipse.

This year, however, is extra special.

Read below to find out why:

When is the 2023 April solar eclipse?

The annular solar eclipse on April 19 -- or in some places April 20 -- is actually a "hybrid" solar eclipse, meaning the moon will move in front of the sun to create what looks like a "ring of fire" before moving to a total solar eclipse, where the moon will completely block the sun, according to NASA .

While solar eclipses happen anywhere from two to five times a year, "hybrid" solar eclipses occur only a handful of times per century, according to NASA .

How to watch the 2023 April solar eclipse

This year's rare celestial event will only be visible from the southern hemisphere, making Western Australia and the islands in the Indian Ocean the optimal place for eclipse-watchers to see the phenomenon in person.

However, for those who cannot travel to see the eclipse, NASA will livestream the event for free starting at 10:30 p.m. ET on April 19.

