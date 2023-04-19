Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
Southwest passengers face delays after nationwide grounding

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 4:19 am
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines says planes are taking off again after departures were held up because of what the airline calls an intermittent technical problem. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that Southwest requested that the agency pause the airline’s flights. The ground stop was brief, but it caused nearly half of all Southwest flights to be delayed. Southwest says a firewall supplied by a vendor went down early Tuesday, and the connection to some operational data was lost. The airline went on Twitter to apologize to travelers whose flights were delayed.



