Today is Wednesday April 19, 2023
House Republicans ready border enforcement push after delays

Posted/updated on: April 19, 2023 at 4:18 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are jump-starting an immigration and border enforcement package. The House Judiciary Committee will be digging into a proposal that would remake immigration law, including giving the Homeland Security secretary the power to stop migrants from entering the United States if the secretary determines the U.S. has lost “operational control” of the border. It would also make it more difficult for migrants to apply for asylum at the border. But so far, House Republicans have failed to unify behind a plan. Some Latino Republicans want to see the House prioritize pathways to legal citizenship as well.



