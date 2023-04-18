Today is Tuesday April 18, 2023
Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa, Aubrey Plaza and more getting animated with ‘Animal Friends’

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2023 at 5:31 pm
ABC

Motormouthed leading men Ryan Reynolds and Vince Vaughn are joining Jason Momoa and Aubrey Plaza for Animal Friends, a film Deadline is describing as an "R-rated road trip adventure."

The trade says the project will combine animated characters with live-action ones, which sounds similar to Reynolds' hit Detective Pokémon — except this time, it's not for the kiddie set.

The plot is otherwise still a secret, Deadline says.

Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, who previously worked with Reynolds on the 2020 game show Don't, are writing, with Peter Atencio, who called the shots on Bert Kreischer's upcoming semi-autobiographical The Machine, directing, and Reynolds co-producing through his Maximum Effort company, with Legendary Pictures and Prime Focus Studios.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



