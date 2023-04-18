Winning? Charlie Sheen reportedly reteaming with former foil Chuck Lorre for Max’s comedy ‘How to Be a Bookie’

L-R: Lorre and Sheen in 2009 - MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Nearly 12 years after his infamous tiger blood-spilling, Violent Torpedo of Truth-launching flameout, Charlie Sheen has apparently made up with his former Two and a Half Men producer Chuck Lorre.

While HBO refused to comment to ABC Audio, there are reports that Lorre, the target of many of Sheen's tirades at the time, has tapped Sheen to join How to Be a Bookie in a recurring role.

The comedy series stars comedian/actor Sebastian Maniscalco and will run on HBO's newly rebranded screening service Max.

Sheen, once the highest paid actor on TV thanks to Two and a Half Men, was fired in 2011 over his behavior at the time, and the show continued with Ashton Kutcher joining the cast until the show ended in 2015.

Back in 2021, a now-sober Sheen looked back with "regret" at his behavior, and the media circus it became. He called it "desperately juvenile" and the result of "drugs or the residual effects of drugs," adding, "it was also an ocean of stress and a volcano of disdain."

