‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ debuts on digital Tuesday

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2023 at 12:19 pm

Marvel Studios

The third Ant-Man movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, comes out on HD digital Tuesday.

The latest movie has Paul Rudd's size-shifting hero Scott Lang enjoying a bit of notoriety following the defeat of Thanos as seen in Avengers: Endgame, only to face a tiny-yet-massive new threat: Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, who rules over the microscopic Quantum Realm with his sights set on the world above.

When his daughter, Cassie (Kathryn Newton), builds a machine to explore the Quantum Realm from afar, things go awry. Cassie, Scott, Evangeline Lilly's Hope Van Dyne and her parents, Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, respectively), get sucked into the mysterious subatomic universe. Once there, Janet must face the past she left when she was stranded there for decades.

The digital release comes with supplemental material, including a gag reel, deleted scenes and commentary from director Peyton Reed.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 16. While a Disney+ release date hasn't been announced, it will likely be available for streaming for subscribers around that time.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back