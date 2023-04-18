Commissioners Declare April 13 ‘John Sims Day’

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2023 at 12:04 pm

SMITH COUNTY — This morning, during their regular meeting, Smith County Commissioners unanimously voted to mark April 13, 2023 as John Sims Day. A well deserved honor and recognition for our former colleague, John Sims. Smith County Commissioner John Moore read the resolution. Sims died Friday, March 31 after suffering a serious head injury. He was out for a walk near his home in Tyler when he was struck by a car. John’s career in radio spanned more than 45 years, many of them here in East Texas. Since 1998, John served as news anchor and editor at KTBB, where his distinctive calm and raspy voice was a staple of the airwaves.



Go Back