Brooke Shields says filming for ‘Mother of the Bride’ is underway

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2023 at 10:49 am

Brooke Shields can't wait for her upcoming film, Mother of the Bride.

The actress shared a photo on Monday with her co-stars, saying that filming is underway.

"Let the adventure begin!!" Shields captioned the post. "Filming is officially underway for our new @netflix movie #MotherOfTheBride," she said, adding a heart emoji. "So excited to spend time with my amazing co-stars!"

The photo shows Shields with stars Rachael Harris, Sean James Steele, Benjamin Bratt and Miranda Cosgrove.

She added that she couldn't wait for her other co-stars to arrive on set, too, and tagged Chad Michael Murray, Wilson Cruz and Michael McDonald in the post.

According to a press release from Netflix's Tudum, the upcoming rom-com follows a woman named Lana (played by Shields), whose daughter Emma (Cosgrove) returns home from a year abroad in London and tells her that she's getting married.

"Things only get worse when Lana discovers that the mystery man who stole her daughter's heart just so happens to be the son of the man who broke her heart years ago," the logline for the film reads.

He's All That director Mark Waters is calling the shots on the comedy.

