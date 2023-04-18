Dominion-Fox News live updates: Jury selection underway in defamation trial

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2023 at 8:48 am

(NEW YORK) -- Dominion Voting Systems, in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, has accused Fox News of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden's favor, in what Dominion claims was an effort to combat concerns over declining ratings and viewer retention.

Fox has defended its coverage, dismissing the suit as a "political crusade in search of a financial windfall."

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Apr 18, 9:30 AM EDT

Jury selection underway

Jury selection is underway Tuesday morning at Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington, Delaware.

The jury is expected to be seated by the end of the morning, with opening statements expected to begin shortly thereafter, according to the judge in the case.

