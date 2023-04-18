Today is Tuesday April 18, 2023
Arrest made in 2022 Longview homicide case

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2023 at 8:46 am
Arrest made in 2022 Longview homicide caseLONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to a 2022 murder case. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday, Longview detectives served a murder warrant on Preston Wade Graham, of Gladewater. He was booked into the Gregg County Jail on a murder charge. Bond has not yet been set. On Oct. 10, officials responded to a call in the area of Baxley Lane regarding an assault. Arriving officers found an injured victim inside a residence. The victim was taken to a local hospital and died the following day. According to online records, Graham’s criminal history includes, evading arrest, theft of property and DWI.



