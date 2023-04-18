McDonald’s announces changes to classic menu items

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2023 at 8:46 am

(NEW YORK) -- McDonald's burgers have been an American classic since 1955.

Now, the iconic fast food chain is planning some changes, including how they cook their quintessential burgers.

For their signature Big Mac, McDouble, cheeseburger and hamburger, McDonald's is promising softer buns, caramelized patties cooked with white onions on the grill, cheese slices that melt more and even an extra special sauce.

McDonald's claims the improvements are so good even the Hamburgler is coming out of retirement to steal a bite.

The updated menu items have already been rolling out in restaurants along the West Coast, according to McDonald's, and a few lucky ABC staffers and their families stopped by the Golden Arches in Los Angeles for a taste test.

Staffers agreed the food was indeed "very saucy" and "very cheesy" and one staffer's young daughter added, "Yeah, very good!"

The McDonald's changes are coming at a time when the burger business is heating up and McDonald's continues to hang on to its market shares amid competition from other popular chains like Shake Shack, In-N-Out Burger and Five Guys.

Business experts like strategist Kathleen Griffith said these tweaks may help McDonald's keep up with its rivals.

"Being that burger that people know, pulling out the original mascots, that sort of strategy is never going to get you into trouble when you work on driving a consistent customer experience. It's a good recipe," Griffith said.

The rolling launch is anticipated to be completed by 2024 and while McDonald's is not planning to increase prices for these burgers, some individual franchises may update prices.

