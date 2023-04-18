Today is Tuesday April 18, 2023
In Brief: ‘The Rookie’ renewed for season 6, and more

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2023 at 7:48 am
James McAvoy is re-teaming with Blumhouse, the studio behind his M. Night Shyamalan films Split and Glass, for Speak No Evil, a remake of the Danish psychological horror thriller Gaestern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new feature centers on a family that goes on a dream vacation, only to have it turn into a psychological nightmare. Speak No Evil is slated to open August 9, 2024...

ABC has renewed The Rookie for a sixth season, the network announced on Monday. The series stars Nathan Fillion as the LAPD's oldest rookie officer who decides to join the force after a life-altering incident. Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Jenna Dewan and Shawn Ashmore co-star...

The legal drama Reasonable Doubt has been renewed for a second season at Hulu, with The Best Man's Morris Chestnut joining the cast. The series, from executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore, follows high-powered Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart -- played by Emayatzy Corinealdi -- as she deals with past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood and a murder case, all while trying to keep her life together. Chestnut will play Corey Cash, "a charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs. When Jax brings in Corey to help on a new high-profile case, she soon realizes that he’s more shine than substance and threatening her position at the firm"...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



