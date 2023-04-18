Today is Tuesday April 18, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo MRI clean; Bucks optimistic about status

Posted/updated on: April 18, 2023 at 6:51 am
ByJAMAL COLLIER

MILWAUKEE — Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo received an MRI on his injured back that came back clean, coach Mike Budenholzer said Monday afternoon, an optimistic update one day after a lower back contusion forced the two-time MVP to exit Sunday’s game before the end of the first half.

Antetokounmpo played just 11 minutes in Milwaukee’s 130-117 loss in Game 1 of its first-round series against the Miami Heat after injuring his back falling to the floor after charging into Heat forward Kevin Love.

The Bucks had a team film session Monday afternoon, so Antetokounmpo did not have a chance to get on the court with the team, but Budenholzer said the team was feeling optimistic about his status.

“He’s still sore, but I think progress,” Budenholzer said Monday. “He’s getting some treatment, and we’ll just continue to monitor him for the next day or two.”

Game 2 is in Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Budenholzer said the Bucks were fortunate to have two days off in between Games 1 and 2 to give Antetokounmpo an extra day to recover. The Bucks are scheduled to practice Tuesday afternoon.

“I think still mostly positive, mostly optimistic,” Budenholzer said. “But we’ll see how he feels over the next day or two.”



