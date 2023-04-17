Man charged in death of Smith County deputy requests change of venue

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2023 at 4:57 pm

TYLER – A Grand Prairie man charged in the death of Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos has requested a change of venue to Cherokee County. According to our news partner KETK, Daniel Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, asked for the change of venue after being indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxicated manslaughter causing death of a peace officer on Oct. 13, 2022. Nyabuto’s request for change of venue to a Cherokee County court has not been granted and the earliest the decision could come is at the next hearing on Wednesday at 9 a.m. The state prosecutors are currently waiting on more info from DPS and they’ve made no offers to Nyabuto yet.

Go Back