“That boy might be our only hope”: Check out the action-packed trailer for season 2 of ‘Sweet Tooth’

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2023 at 4:13 pm

Christian Convery as Gus/Netflix

Netflix's Emmy-winning comic book adaptation Sweet Tooth finally returns on April 27, and its new trailer shows Gus (Christian Convery) and the other human-animal hybrids' fight for survival.

The series, produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife and co-producer, Susan Downey, takes place after a deadly virus decimates the human population. Human-animal hybrids were born, and some survivors blame them for the extinction-level event.

Hunted and, as seen in last season's finale, harvested for a cure for the disease they're immune to, young Gus and his hybrid friends plot an escape from the clutches of the evil General Abbot (Neil Sandilands).

Netflix teases, "Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all."

The trailer closes with a character saying of Gus, "That boy might be our only hope."

