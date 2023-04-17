Santos announces reelection bid amid multiple scandals

(WASHINGTON) -- Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., launched his reelection bid Monday despite being mired in several scandals over past lies over his biography and questions over his campaign finances.

In a press release announcing his reelection bid, Santos made no mention of the various investigations into the scandals, instead casting himself as a fighter for his Long Island district.

"As a first-generation American, I am no stranger to the issues affecting my district," he said, saying he'd tackle immigration, the cost of living, crime and other policy issues.

"Since the Left is pushing radical agendas, the economy is struggling, and Washington is incapable of solving anything, we need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly, and independent of local or national party influence. Good isn't good enough, and I'm not shy about doing what it takes to get the job done. I'm proud to announce my candidacy to run for re-election and continue to serve the people of NY-3," he added.

