Officers will not face state charges in Jayland Walker police shooting

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2023 at 4:38 pm
(AKRON, Ohio) -- A grand jury has chosen not to indict officers on state criminal charges for the death of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old who was fatally shot after a car and foot chase by police on June 27, 2022, in Akron, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

"The grand jury just a little while ago issued what is called a no bill, meaning that there will be no state criminal action, no charges at the state level," Yost said in a Monday press conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

