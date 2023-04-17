Several reports of smashed car windows spark investigation in Chandler

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2023 at 3:07 pm

CHANDLER – After several reports of parked cars getting their windows bashed in, Chandler Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the culprits. According to our news partner KETK, on the north side of Highway 31, police said that during the night or early morning hours several neighbors had their windows broken on cars parked “at several locations.” In addition to those incidents, CPD report isolated issues involving juveniles committing offenses during the night across the city. Police ask that anyone with video cameras check their footage to see if they can catch anyone walking through the area. “Chandler officers will be diligently working neighborhoods and speaking to anyone out walking after dark,” police said.

