Keep Tyler Beautiful accepting artwork submissions for 100th Beauty and the Box

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2023 at 2:25 pm

TYLER – Keep Tyler Beautiful is inviting artists to submit artwork for their 100th Beauty and the Box. The Beauty and the Box program began in 2016 to transform utilitarian traffic boxes into works of art by local artists. According to our news partner KETK, the programs pilot began with only 10 boxes located in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District but has now grown to 95 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the City of Tyler. Keep Tyler Beautiful is asking artists to submit artwork for the 100th box with the theme centered around “all things Keep Tyler Beautiful.” The winning artist of this century-mark box will earn a $250 stipend from Keep Tyler Beautiful.

