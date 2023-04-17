Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2023 at 8:40 am

CHICAGO (AP) — A federal inmate has remained stuck on death row in solitary confinement for four years despite a judge’s ruling that the inmate is intellectually disabled and can never be put to death. In 2019, a judge tossed 49-year-old Bruce Webster’s death sentence in accordance with a Supreme Court decision that executing anyone with an intellectual disability violated constitutional protections against “cruel and unusual” punishment. But the Justice Department still hasn’t authorized Webster’s transfer to a less restrictive prison unit. Webster’s lawyer says she’s received no explanation from the government about why that hasn’t happened. Webster was sentenced to death in 1996 for the kidnapping and killing of a 16-year-old Texas girl.

