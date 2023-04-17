Jamie Foxx reportedly “improving” following mysterious medical scare

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx continues to recover from the mysterious medical emergency that left him hospitalized last week, People is reporting.

While reps for the star have been mum, a source tells the magazine that Foxx is "steadily improving."

The Ray star had been nearing the end of production on his Netflix action comedy Back in Action with co-star Cameron Diaz, when according to his daughter Corinne last Tuesday, the 55-year-old experienced a "medical complication."

Explaining he was "recovering," Corinne's message added, "We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time."

Production on the movie, for which Foxx lured Diaz out of retirement, was temporarily halted after the emergency, according to TMZ, which noted things got rolling again on Thursday. While Foxx remains in the hospital for testing, his stunt double was called in to shoot in his place, according to photos of the stand-in posted on the gossip site.

