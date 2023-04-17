Ana de Armas learned to speak English from … Chandler Bing?

Oscar nominee Ana de Armas hosted this weekend's Saturday Night Live and used her opening monologue to talk about her Cuban roots, as well as her experience coming to the United States.

After thanking the audience in Spanish, the 34-year-old Blonde actress shared, "I do speak English, but I didn’t when I first got to the U.S. I was born in Cuba. I came to America when I was 26, and I learned English the way everyone who comes to this country does: by watching Friends.”

“Who would have thought that the best English tutor would be Chandler Bing?” De Armas joked. “I mean look at me now; could I be any better at English?” -- a reference to the catchphrase popularized by Matthew Perry's character on the show.

Saturday's musical guest was Karol G, who performed "Mientras Me Curo Del Cora" and "Tus Gafitas" from her latest album, Mañana Será Bonito.

De Armas will next be seen in the Apple TV+ film Ghosted, opposite Chris Evans. It opens April 21.

