Today is Monday April 17, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler’s Noble E. Young park reopens with new upgrades

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2023 at 7:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler’s Noble E. Young park reopens with new upgradesTYLER — The City of Tyler reopened Noble E. Young park on Saturday after making some upgrades. The grand opening was held on Saturday; visitors and the city celebrated the improvements. Changes include new restrooms, art murals, a new walking trail, outdoor gym, bike park, new picnic tables, benches and pavilions, according to our news partner KETK. “This is one of the things I wanted to do and I promised my constituents that when I got elected that this was one of the parks that I wanted to see renovated and I’m glad to see it finally come to fruition,” said Broderick McGee, City of Tyler councilman. The community development block grant program provided funding for the new park upgrades.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC