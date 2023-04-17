Today is Monday April 17, 2023
‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ wins again with record $87 million sophomore weekend

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2023 at 5:38 am
Universal

The Super Mario Bros. Movie collected an estimated $87 million at the weekend box office -- the best-ever second-weekend domestic gross for an animated film -- bringing it's total domestic earnings so far to $347.8 million dollars and $678 million globally.

The horror flick The Pope's Exorcist, starring Russell Crowe, opened in second place with an estimated $9.1 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4 hung on to third with an estimated $7.925 million. That brings its North American tally to $160 million after four weeks and $349 million worldwide.

The horror comedy Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula, bowed in fourth-place with just an estimated $7 million against a $65 million production budget.

Rounding out the top five was the Ben Affleck-directed Air, delivering an estimated $7.7 million. ﻿﻿﻿The sports drama has earned $33.28 million at the domestic box office and $54 million globally.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



