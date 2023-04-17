Today is Monday April 17, 2023
Texas freight train collision injures 2, no hazmat onboard

Posted/updated on: April 17, 2023 at 4:05 am
CHICO (AP) – A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas Sunday night. Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South says the freight train collided with an unoccupied train that was parked on a siding around 7 p.m. in Chico, Texas. South says a locomotive engineer and conductor were being treated for injuries after the southbound train derailed following the accident near County Road 1540. No one else was on board. South says three locomotives and about 15 grain cars derailed, but the train was not carrying any hazardous materials. Union Pacific is investigating the cause of the accident.



