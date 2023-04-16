7 dead, including child, after gunmen storm Mexican resort

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2023 at 4:22 pm

Omar Martinez/picture alliance via Getty Images

(GUANAJUATO, Mexico) -- At least seven people are dead, including one child, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato after several gunmen stormed the La Palma resort on Saturday, according to authorities.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found the deceased bodies of three women, three men and a 7-year-old child, according to a release from the state attorney general's office. Another injured person was found and transported to a local hospital.

The armed men allegedly arrived around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. "After the event, they fled but not before causing damage to the store and taking the cameras as well as the monitor," the release said.

"The municipal government regrets the events that occurred and will provide the corresponding accompaniment to the relatives of those affected, also reiterating the willingness to cooperate with the relevant authorities pending that those responsible are brought to justice," the statement continued.

No suspects have been apprehended at this time, officials said. The Mexican army and public security forces are working together, including using helicopters, in the investigation.

