Today is Sunday April 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


7 dead, including child, after gunmen storm Mexican resort

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2023 at 4:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Omar Martinez/picture alliance via Getty Images

(GUANAJUATO, Mexico) -- At least seven people are dead, including one child, in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato after several gunmen stormed the La Palma resort on Saturday, according to authorities.

Authorities said when they arrived, they found the deceased bodies of three women, three men and a 7-year-old child, according to a release from the state attorney general's office. Another injured person was found and transported to a local hospital.

The armed men allegedly arrived around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. "After the event, they fled but not before causing damage to the store and taking the cameras as well as the monitor," the release said.

"The municipal government regrets the events that occurred and will provide the corresponding accompaniment to the relatives of those affected, also reiterating the willingness to cooperate with the relevant authorities pending that those responsible are brought to justice," the statement continued.

No suspects have been apprehended at this time, officials said. The Mexican army and public security forces are working together, including using helicopters, in the investigation.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC