Tyler Police and Fire Departments battle it out

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2023 at 3:45 pm

TYLER – Tyler Police and Fire departments met at Tyler Park for their fifth annual Battle of the Badges softball game on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, Tyler PD’s crimes against children unit detective Ryan Caldwell created the program five years ago following his 4-year-old nephew’s type one diabetes diagnosis. “So the winner has bragging rights for the year and everything we make through raffle sales or anything, all the proceeds go to Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation,” Caldwell said. Caldwell said the game is always a good time.

