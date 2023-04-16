2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at park in Louisville, Kentucky

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2023 at 1:10 pm

Jason Volack/Getty Images

(LOUISVILLE) -- Two people were killed and other four were injured in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday night.

Louisville Metro Police said they received a call at about 9 p.m. reporting multiple people had been shot at Chickasaw Park.

Two people were dead when police arrived at the scene, Deputy Chief Paul L. Humphrey said. Another four people were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where one was in critical condition, Humphrey said.

The shooting comes days after a gunman opened fire at Old National Bank in Louisville, killing four people.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said on Saturday that "this is not who we are."

He said that “the love and support and strength that we've seen all week long throughout the city continues to bring us together and move us towards a safer city, a stronger city and a healthier city."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back