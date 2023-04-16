Today is Sunday April 16, 2023
Oklahoma women win second straight NCAA gymnastics title

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2023 at 12:34 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) — Trinity Thomas of Florida tied the record with her 28th career perfect 10 and Oklahoma won its second consecutive team title at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships. It’s the Sooners’ sixth title in nine years. They finished with 198.3875 points, 0.15 ahead of Thomas and the Gators. Maile O’Keefe had her sixth perfect 10 on the beam of the season to help Utah finish third for the third consecutive season. Haleigh Bryant led fourth-place LSU with an all-around score of 39.725, including a 9.9875 on the vault. Thomas’ 10 came on the vault.



