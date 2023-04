Nacogdoches woman arrested for capital murder of child

Posted/updated on: April 16, 2023 at 3:13 am

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – A Nacogdoches woman was booked in to Nacogdoches County Jail on Friday on the charge of capital murder of a person under 10 years old. Hanna Ruth Moses, 33 of Nacogdoches, was arrested and booked on Friday, March 15. Moses is awaiting trial and has not had a bond amount set yet. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

