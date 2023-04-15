Today is Saturday April 15, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mexico arrests 3 more officials in fire that killed migrants

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2023 at 7:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have arrested three more officials of the country’s immigration agency for a fire at a detention center last month that killed 40 migrants. Among those arrested were the local head of supplies for the immigration agency and an official of the Grupo Beta migrant protection service, the the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Friday. The director of agency for the northern border state of Chihuahua has been ordered to appear in court, but has not been arrested. The fired occurred March 27 in the border city of Ciudad Juarez, after a migrant set fire to foam mattresses to protest a supposed transfer.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC