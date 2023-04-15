2 shot dead at off-campus house party near James Madison University

(VIRGINIA) -- Two men were shot and killed at a party in off-campus housing near James Madison University in Rockingham County, Virginia, according to police.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots being fired at around midnight Saturday. When they arrived on scene, police determined that there had been a party and two males were shot.

Rescue units responded to the scene and both subjects were pronounced dead in the residence. Virginia State Police and JMU Police also responded to the scene.

Police identified the deceased as 22-year-old D’angleo Marquise Gracy and an unnamed 17-year-old male. Neither were students at JMU.

No suspects are in custody, but police said there is no known reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

"At this time the incident appears to be an isolated one that stemmed from an incident at the party. It is strongly believe there are individuals with specific information relating to this crime, and anyone who may have any information of any kind is encouraged to please contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 564-3800," Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said in a press release.

A representative for JMU told ABC News that the residence where the shooting occurred was not JMU-owned property.

JMU President Jonathan Alger also released a statement in an email to the JMU community, according to university student newspaper The Breeze.

"Although they were not JMU students, they have connections with our local community and many across our campus will be impacted," Alger wrote. "As a university, we believe in the importance of supporting one another during difficult times. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these two individuals."

The ongoing investigation is being handled by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.

