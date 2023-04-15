Mavericks fined $750,000 by NBA for sitting players

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2023 at 8:37 am

DALLAS (AP) – The NBA has fined the Dallas Mavericks $750,000, saying the team engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league” by sitting out most of its key players against the Chicago Bulls on April 7 despite still having a chance to reach the postseason. The league’s investigation took less than a week. The NBA says Dallas violated the league’s policy on resting players and had a desire to lose the game “in order to improve the chances of keeping its first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.”

Go Back