NBA suspends Miles Bridges 30 games, 20 of which he already served

Posted/updated on: April 15, 2023 at 1:44 am

ByBAXTER HOLMES

The NBA suspended Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent forward Miles Bridges for a total of 10 games in the 2023-24 season — if he signs with a team by then — without pay for his role in a 2022 felony domestic violence incident against the mother of his two children.

The NBA announced the suspension Friday, noting that it was a 30-game penalty but that the league deemed that Bridges, who did not sign a contract for the 2022-23 season, has already served 20 games.

The 25-year-old Bridges pleaded no contest on Nov. 3 to a felony domestic violence charge of injuring a child’s parent and was sentenced to three years of probation, but no jail time, as part of a deal with prosecutors. The no-contest plea meant Bridges was accepting the conviction and punishment without formally admitting guilt.

Bridges was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children in May. He was arrested June 29 by Los Angeles police and released on $130,000 bond. In July, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s office filed three felony charges against Bridges, who initially pleaded not guilty to all three. As part of the plea agreement in November, two of the felony charges were dropped.

The dismissed counts were charges of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death. The DA’s July news release said the children were present for the alleged assault, but it did not otherwise specify what the child abuse counts stemmed from.

As part of his probation, Bridges is required to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing with marijuana allowed only if there is a valid doctor’s prescription. He may not own any weapons or ammunition. He also will have to pay a restitution fine of $300 and a domestic violence fine of $500 and obey the terms of a 10-year protective order, staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with the woman. She and Bridges maintain custody of their two children, and any visitation or exchange of children must be done peacefully and through a neutral third party.

In its statement, the NBA said it conducted its own investigation, including “reviewing all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses, as well as the parties involved.” The league also said it consulted with domestic violence experts.

Though Bridges remains unsigned, the NBA, under the collective bargaining agreement, had the right to suspend, fine, dismiss or disqualify him from any further association from the league if he signs with a team. He last played in the 2021-22 season.

Bridges will be fined for 1/110th of his new contract for each of the 10 games suspended in 2023-24.

