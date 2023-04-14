Today is Friday April 14, 2023
David Arquette admits to suffering ‘Scream VI’ FOMO

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2023 at 4:17 pm
Peacock

While Neve Campbell famously bowed out of Scream VI over a salary dispute, the recent release was also missing another original cast member: David Arquette.

And the series' Dwight "Dewey" Riley missed it, too — seeing as he didn't survive the fifth.

While talking to The Wrap at the premiere of his new Peacock series Mrs. Davis, the actor feigned tears, explaining, "I totally feared missing out. I was like watching it all alone, but [with] an extra big tub of popcorn, lots of candy."

He did add that he "loved it," saying he thought "they did an amazing job" on the film.

As for Campbell's potential return, Arquette is all for it. "Absolutely. I definitely miss Neve being a part of it. I'd love to see her come in and go like real hardcore!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



